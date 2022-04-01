Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 333,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,944. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

