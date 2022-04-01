Beam (BEAM) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Beam has a total market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048632 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 110,904,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

