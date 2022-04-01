Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Beam Global stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 446,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,090. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Beam Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beam Global by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.