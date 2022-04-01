BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $188.60

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.60, but opened at $200.98. BeiGene shares last traded at $199.88, with a volume of 2,211 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $284.67.
About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
