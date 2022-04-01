Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

