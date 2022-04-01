Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.51. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,843. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.