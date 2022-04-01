Bennett S. Lebow Sells 100,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.