Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHIL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
