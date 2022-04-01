Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 33,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 651,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

