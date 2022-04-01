Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 5.7%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 33,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 651,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
