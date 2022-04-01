Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.07 ($79.20).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK opened at €56.50 ($62.09) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($71.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.