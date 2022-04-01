Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €19.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($19.56) price target on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Takkt stock opened at €16.40 ($18.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.23 and a 200 day moving average of €14.74. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a fifty-two week high of €15.86 ($17.43).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

