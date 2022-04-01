Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price target on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.63) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 1,945 ($25.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.94).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,641 ($21.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40). The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,702.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,719.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

