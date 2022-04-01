BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $271.12. 22,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $240.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

