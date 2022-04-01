BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 1,034,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

