BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. 113,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

