BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $82.41. 2,704,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,381. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.