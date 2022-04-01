BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,846,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ:PEAR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 306,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,371. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

