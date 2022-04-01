BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 243,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,261,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.27. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

