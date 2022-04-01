BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 388,232 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 514,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

