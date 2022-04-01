BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $248.95 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

