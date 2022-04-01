BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

BAB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,276. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

