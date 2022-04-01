Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.32 on Friday. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Berry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.