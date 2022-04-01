Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.25.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

