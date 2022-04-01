Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $48,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $262.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average of $264.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $234.90 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

