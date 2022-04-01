Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

