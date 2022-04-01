Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.60 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.