Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.