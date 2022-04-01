Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

