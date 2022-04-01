Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $11.33 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,208,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NU stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. Nu Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

