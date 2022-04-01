Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314,088 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.42 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

