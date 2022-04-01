Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN opened at $698.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.36 and a 12-month high of $710.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,776,891 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

