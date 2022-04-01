BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BGCP remained flat at $$4.40 on Thursday. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,350,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,281,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 668.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

