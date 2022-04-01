BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 91,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

