Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

