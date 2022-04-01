Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $553.80.

Shares of TECH traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $429.04. 3,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,932. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.80.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

