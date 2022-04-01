BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.20.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.22. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.