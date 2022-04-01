BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNTX opened at $170.56 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.22.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

