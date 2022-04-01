BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,598.50 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

BRTX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

