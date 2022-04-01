Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 1% Higher

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.50 ($46.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.70). 54 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.10 ($46.26).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $840.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86.

Get Biotest Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.