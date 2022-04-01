BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.15. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 264,479 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.