BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.15. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 264,479 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

