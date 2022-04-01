Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $$4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.