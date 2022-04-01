Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Blend Labs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $4,677,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

