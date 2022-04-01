Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,958. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

