Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 46.0% in March

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

