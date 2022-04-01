Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead marketed drug, Ayvakit is approved to treat a rare cancer. The drug has seen a solid uptake since approval and is driving growth. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States and in Europe. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved only recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche has narrowed the revenue stream. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $63.88 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

