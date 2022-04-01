BMO Capital Markets Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$25.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

