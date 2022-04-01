BMO Capital Markets Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $81.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

