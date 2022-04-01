BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.87.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 974,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

