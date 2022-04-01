BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0%

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 5,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.35% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

